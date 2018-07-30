

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla launched a limited-edition sleek carbon fibre surfboard, however, the item was sold out on the company's online store on Saturday.



Each surfboard is custom made to order and only 200 were for sale. The surfboard carries a heavy price tag of $1,500.



The surfboard was crafted, in part, with the same materials used in the luxury electric cars produced by Tesla. The Limited Edition Tesla Surfboard features a mix of the same high-quality matte and gloss finishes used on all our cars, Tesla said.



Designed by the Tesla Design Studio in collaboration with Lost Surfboards and Matt 'Mayhem' Biolos, surfboard shaper for World Surf League Championship athletes.



The deck is reinforced with light-weight 'Black Dart' carbon fiber, inspired by the interiors in cars, and featuring tonal logos in subtle contrast gloss.



Model S, X and 3 can comfortably accommodate this surfboard on either the inside or outside of the vehicle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX