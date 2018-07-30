

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AK Steel Holding Corp. (AKS) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $56.6 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $77.2 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $1.75 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



AK Steel Holding Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $56.6 Mln. vs. $77.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.18 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



