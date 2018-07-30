

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the European Commission approved Aimovig (erenumab) for the prevention of migraine in adults experiencing four or more migraine days per month. The EMA decision is applicable to all 28 European Union member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.



Aimovig is the only EMA, Swissmedic, Australian TGA and FDA-approved migraine prevention treatment designed specifically to block the calcitonin gene related peptide receptor, which plays a critical role in migraine. Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the US. Amgen has exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.



