

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-focused residential developer Taylor Wimpey Plc. (TW.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 46.8 percent to 301 million pounds from 205 million pounds a year ago.



Basic earnings per share were 7.5 pence, up 47.1 percent from 5.1 pence last year.



Profit before tax and exceptional items was 331 million pounds, compared to 335 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 8.2 pence, compared to 8.3 pence last year.



Revenue for the first half edged down 0.4 percent to 1.72 billion pounds from 1.73 billion pounds a year ago.



The company said it completed a Group total of 6,497 homes, excluding joint ventures, compared to last year's 6,648 homes.



Further, the company announced interim ordinary dividend of 2.44 pence per share, up from 2.30 pence per share last year, to be paid in November 2018.



Special dividend of 350 million pounds or about 10.7 pence per share will be paid in July 2019 subject to shareholder approval.



Based on current five-year expectations, and in current market conditions, the company expects special dividend payments to remain comparable to the 2018 and 2019 payments



Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track to deliver the Board's expectations for 2018.



