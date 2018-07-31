

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins Plc. (TPK.L), an operator in the builders' merchant and home improvement markets, reported Tuesday that its first-half loss before tax was 123 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 168 million pounds.



Loss per share were 59.8 pence, compared to profit of 53.6 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 167 million pounds, compared to 175 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 53.5 pence, compared to 55.8 pence last year.



Revenue for the period grew 4.4 percent to 3.36 billion pounds from 3.22 billion pounds a year ago. Like-for-like revenue growth was 4.2%.



The company recorded good trading performance in the trade focused businesses in General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Toolstation.



Further, the Board has declared a 15.5 pence per share interim dividend, unchanged from 2017.



Looking ahead, the company now expects that 2018 EBITA will be in the lower half of the range of analyst expectations, based on the first half performance in Wickes in a challenging DIY market.



As at 30 July 2018, the range of market expectations for full-year 2018 Group EBITA was 360 million pounds to 390 million pounds.



The company said expectations for the trade businesses remain unchanged for 2018.



