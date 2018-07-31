

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK), a Japanese provider of IT and network technologies, Tuesday reported first-quarter net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 5.76 billion yen. This compares to last year's profit of 7.13 billion yen.



On a per share basis, loss was 22.18 yen, versus profit of 30.14 yen a year ago.



Operating loss for the quarter narrowed to 10.7 billion yen from last year's loss of 14.4 billion yen.



For the first quarter, revenues rose 5.2 percent to 613 billion yen, mainly due to higher sales in the Public business and the Enterprise business.



