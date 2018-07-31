

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent was 19.20 billion Japanese yen, 32.6 percent higher than last year's 14.48 billion yen. Earnings per share grew to 23.25 yen from 17.74 yen last year.



Operating profit was 24.80 billion yen, up 45 percent from 17.11 billion yen a year ago.



Net sales rose 5.4 percent to 533.86 billion yen from 506.43 billion yen last year.



For the first half, the company projects profit attributable to be 36 billion yen or 54.52 yen per share, up 3.6 percent from last year; Operating profit of 46 billion yen, up 13.4 percent; and net sales of 1.3 trillion yen, up 16.6 percent.



For year ending March 31, 2019, the company projects profit attributable to be 80 billion yen or 122.26 yen per share, up 13.9 percent from last year; Operating profit of 110 billion yen, up 22.1 percent; and net sales of 2.89 trillion yen, up 19.1 percent.



