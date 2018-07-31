

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $212 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $139 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $2.11 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $408 Mln. vs. $348 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $2.11 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.18 to $5.34



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX