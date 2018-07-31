

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $566 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $579 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $17.07 billion from $14.94 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $579 Mln. vs. $325 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $17.07 Bln vs. $14.94 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX