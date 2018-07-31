

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, American Tower Corp. (AMT) also announced changes to its U.S. Tower senior management team.



Steven Marshall intends to step down from his position as Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Tower Division, effective August 1, 2018. He will be succeeded in this position by Steve Vondran, who has been with American Tower for about 18 years.



To assist in the transition of responsibilities, Marshall will assume the new role of strategic advisor, reporting to Jim Taiclet, Chairman, President and CEO of American Tower, through October 31, 2018.



Marshall first joined American Tower in 2007 as Executive Vice President, International Business Development and was appointed to lead the U.S. Tower Division in March 2009.



Vondran joined American Tower in 2000 and was appointed Senior Vice President of its U.S. Leasing Operations, in August 2004. In August 2010, he was named Senior Vice President, General Counsel, U.S. Tower Division, where in addition to leading the legal function, he oversaw the integration of key acquisitions and the negotiation of tenant master lease agreements.



