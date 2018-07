WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of AK Steel (AKS) continue to see considerable weakness in late-day trading on Tuesday. AK Steel is currently down by 13.6 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in well over four months.



The pullback by AK Steel comes after the steel maker reported second quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.



