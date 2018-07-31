

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) announced its subsidiary, Associated Home Care, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bring Care Home, a personal care provider in northeastern Massachusetts. Bring Care Home is a privately owned company providing personalized, one-on-one quality care to clients in the North Shore, Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston areas. The company provides personal care, live-in home care, companionship, transportation and skilled nursing to clients.



'Expanding our footprint in Massachusetts, a state in which we provide our three service lines of home health, hospice and personal care, is an important component of our growth strategy,' stated Amedisys President and CEO Paul Kusserow.



