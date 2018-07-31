

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $134 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $2.7 billion from $2.6 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.7 Bln vs. $2.6 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.75 Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.55



