

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $190 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $2.16 billion from $2.22 billion last year.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $190 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.38 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year.



