

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $128.61 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $133.71 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $664.48 million from $656.91 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.58 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $664.48 Mln vs. $656.91 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.61 - $1.63 Full year EPS guidance: $6.36 - $6.41



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX