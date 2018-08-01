

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 52.3.



That's down from 53.0 in June, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new orders rose at their softest pace since October 2016, while delivery times lengthened at the sharpest pace in more than seven years.



Both input and output price inflation rates accelerated to multi-year highs.



