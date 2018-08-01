

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Arcelor Mittal (MT) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.87 billion, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $20.00 billion from $17.24 billion last year.



Arcelor Mittal earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.87 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.83 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $20.00 Bln vs. $17.24 Bln last year.



