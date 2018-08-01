

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Corp. reported that its net income attributable for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 rose to 9.39 billion yen from 9.33 billion yen last year. Earnings per share were 51.65 yen up from 49.79 yen in the prior year.



Quarterly net sales were 105.13 billion yen, up from 101.25 billion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company continues to expect net income attributable to owners of parent of 40.00 billion yen or 219.97 yen per share, operating income of 55 billion yen, net sales of 442.00 billion yen.



