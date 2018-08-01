sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,50 Euro		+0,20
+0,45 %
WKN: 766710 ISIN: DE0007667107 Ticker-Symbol: VOS 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
VOSSLOH AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOSSLOH AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,36
44,49
10:40
44,35
44,50
10:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOSSLOH AG
VOSSLOH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOSSLOH AG44,50+0,45 %