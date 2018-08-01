

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - German transport services firm Vossloh Group (VOSSF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income declined to 11.2 million euros from 13.4 million euros last year.



Earnings per share were 0.53 euro, down from 0.56 euro a year ago.



EBIT, a key earnings metric, declined to 22.8 million euros from 35.6 million euros a year ago. EBIT margin was 5.4 percent, down from 7.9 percent a year ago.



Sales revenues declined to 418.1 million euros from 452 million euros last year. Group sales were 7.5 percent below last year, primarily driven by project-related volatility in the Core Components division and the negative effects of exchange rate developments.



Orders received in the first half were 9.7 percent higher than in the previous year



Vossloh said the second quarter of 2018 was encouragingly strong with Group sales of 239.8 million euros and EBIT of 21.2 million euros. Despite the expected lower contributions to sales from the high-margin business in China, the EBIT margin was 8.8 percent, compared to previous year's 10.2 percent.



Second-quarter orders received grew 14.1 percent to 268.3 million euros.



Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2018 forecast.



Vossloh is projecting Group sales for 2018 as a whole at the level of the 2017 fiscal year. EBIT and therefore the EBIT margin are expected to fall short of the previous year's figures.



Vossloh is expecting Group sales of between 875 million euros and 950 million euros and an EBIT margin between 6.0 percent and 7.0 percent in 2018.



For 2019, higher sales are being assumed particularly in the focus markets China and North America - along with a corresponding improvement in profitability.



In France, Vossloh shares were trading at 45.05 euros, up 2.97%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX