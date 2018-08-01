

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $140.63 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $172.53 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162.09 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.72 billion from $1.65 billion last year.



Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $162.09 Mln. vs. $196.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 to $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.85 - $1.9 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.72 to $1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $6.72 - $6.82 Bln



