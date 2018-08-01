

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $687.2 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $666.0 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.1% to $8.47 billion from $6.61 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $687.2 Mln. vs. $666.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.31 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $8.47 Bln vs. $6.61 Bln last year.



