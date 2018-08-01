

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $108.68 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $85.41 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $580.75 million from $508.94 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $108.68 Mln. vs. $85.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q2): $580.75 Mln vs. $508.94 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 - $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2.21 - $2.23 Bln



