sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

202,38 Euro		-5,21
-2,51 %
WKN: 888210 ISIN: US45168D1046 Ticker-Symbol: IX1 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
209,12
211,07
14:26
209,54
211,50
14:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC202,38-2,51 %