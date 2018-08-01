

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric utility NiSource Inc. (NI) said Wednesday it is on track and continues to projects adjusted net operating earnings for fiscal 2018 in the range of $1.26 to $1.32 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource is also on track to invest $1.7 to $1.8 billion in its utility infrastructure capital programs in 2018.



Further, the company expects to make capital investments of $1.6 to $1.8 billion and grow its net operating earnings per share and dividend by 5 to 7 percent each year through 2020.



For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $23.2 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $44.4 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net operating earnings were $26.4 million or $0.07 per share, compared to $33.3 million or $0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share.



