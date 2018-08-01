

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $269 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $2.02 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $269 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $2.02 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX