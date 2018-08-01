

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $267.28 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $127.00 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $182.65 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $2.89 billion from $2.70 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $182.65 Mln. vs. $155.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX