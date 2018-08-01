

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $155.76 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $74.92 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $166.21 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $1.61 billion from $1.47 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $166.21 Mln. vs. $129.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.



