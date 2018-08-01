

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $36.3 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $26.2 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $245.9 million from $201.0 million last year.



Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $36.3 Mln. vs. $26.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $245.9 Mln vs. $201.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.63 - $0.68



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX