

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) announced the company now anticipates full-year net income attributable to company of $82 to $89 million, EPS of $0.63 to $0.68 and adjusted EBITDA of $300 to $315 million.



'We expect to achieve our prior full-year volume guidance in each of our three timber segments, although we anticipate lower volumes in the second half of the year relative to the first half of the year, primarily due to elevated first half harvest levels in response to strong market conditions,' said David Nunes, President and CEO.



Second quarter net income attributable to Rayonier was $36.3 million or $0.28 per share on revenues of $245.9 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX