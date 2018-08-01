

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) adjusted the company's full year guidance, primarily for the sale of print logistics and expected stronger organic sales performance. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is now expected in the range of $0.80 to $1.10, revised from prior range of $0.90 to $1.20. Net sales are now projected to be in the range of $6.75 billion to $6.90 billion, compared to prior guidance range of $6.80 billion to $7.00 billion.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.09 compared to a loss of $0.06 reported in 2017 due to higher tax expense. Net sales in the quarter were $1.68 billion, up 3.7% from the second quarter of 2017. On an organic basis, consolidated net sales increased 2.7% primarily driven by higher volume and fuel surcharges in the Business Services segment, partially offset by price pressure.



The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 4, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2018. The amount of the dividend reflects a reduction from the previous quarter's dividend of $0.14 per common share.



