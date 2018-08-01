

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $64.06 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $204.07 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.6% to $703.36 million from $546.96 million last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $703.36 Mln vs. $546.96 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60



