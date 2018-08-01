

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) announced for the full year 2018, the company now forecasts GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.39, and on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share of $3.65. The company previously projected GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.25 and, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share of $3.60.



For the second-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $0.91, an increase of 36%, from prior year. GAAP revenue growth was 29% to $703.4 million; Core organic revenue growth was 10%, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX