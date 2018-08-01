

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $148 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $3 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $1.30 billion from $1.12 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $148 Mln. vs. $3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.



