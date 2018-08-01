sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

184,79 Euro		+3,30
+1,82 %
WKN: 867609 ISIN: US74460D1090 Ticker-Symbol: PUP 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLIC STORAGE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUBLIC STORAGE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
181,75
183,58
22:55
186,10
186,94
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUBLIC STORAGE
PUBLIC STORAGE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PUBLIC STORAGE184,79+1,82 %