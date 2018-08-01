

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $462.50 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $401.92 million, or $2.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $558.65 million from $550.14 million last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.57 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $558.65 Mln vs. $550.14 Mln last year.



