

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) reported a second-quarter net loss of 23.5 million euros or 0.76 euros per share compared to a loss of 16.1 million euros or 0.56 euros per share, prior year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was negative at 24.1 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 15.4 million euros.



Second-quarter Group revenues amounted to 8.1 million euros compared to 11.7 million euros, prior year. The company said the decline resulted mainly from the completion of a partnership with Novartis in 2017.



MorphoSys increased its financial guidance for 2018. The company expects Group revenues in the range of 67 to 72 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be negative in the range of 55 to 65 million euros.



