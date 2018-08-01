

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $129.7 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $74.7 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $242.0 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 90.9% to $1.26 billion from $0.66 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $242.0 Mln. vs. $64.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.78 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $1.26 Bln vs. $0.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 to $6.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX