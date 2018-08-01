

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $167 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Water Works Company, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $152 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $152 Mln. vs. . last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 - $3.32



