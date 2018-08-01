

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $96.38 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $81.14 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $226.99 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $328.89 million from $300.17 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $226.99 Mln. vs. $208.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $328.89 Mln vs. $300.17 Mln last year.



