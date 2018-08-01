sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,87 Euro		-0,06
-0,55 %
WKN: 899867 ISIN: US1564311082 Ticker-Symbol: EY3 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,06
11,227
01.08.
11,01
11,23
01.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY10,87-0,55 %