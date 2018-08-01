

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Century Aluminum Co (CENX) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $19.4 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $7.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $470.0 million from $388.8 million last year.



Century Aluminum Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $19.4 Mln. vs. $7.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $470.0 Mln vs. $388.8 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX