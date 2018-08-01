

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $60.26 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $34.81 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.26 million or $0.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $268.83 million from $243.90 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $62.26 Mln. vs. $73.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.03 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $268.83 Mln vs. $243.90 Mln last year.



