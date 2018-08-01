

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $60.26 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $34.81 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.26 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $126.97 million from $114.00 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $62.26 Mln. vs. $73.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $126.97 Mln vs. $114.00 Mln last year.



