

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $637 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $550 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $675 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $10.10 billion from $9.81 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $675 Mln. vs. $510 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.90 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q2): $10.10 Bln vs. $9.81 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX