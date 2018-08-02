

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) announced it targets a simplified and leaner company structure with Vision 2020+, the new strategy to give individual businesses significantly more entrepreneurial freedom. The organizational level of the current divisions will be eliminated, the regional organization realigned to further increase its customer orientation, and company headquarters streamlined. Below the Group level, there will be three operating companies (Gas and Power, Smart Infrastructure and Digital Industries) and three strategic companies (Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa and the planned company Siemens Alstom).



The company's plans also call for strengthening its growth portfolio through investments in new growth fields such as IoT integration services, distributed energy management and infrastructure solutions for electric mobility. With the newly formed business unit for IoT Integration Services, Siemens is expanding its IoT platform offering. Siemens plans to hire about 10,000 employees in this area by 2025.



Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire mendix, a pioneer in cloud native low code application development, for 0.6 billion euros. The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive within four years from closing.



The company said the acquisition of mendix and entry into the IoT Integration Services business will enable Siemens to rigorously expand its market leadership in industrial digitalization. Siemens said, both the annual revenue growth rate and the profit margin of the company's Industrial Business are expected to increase by two percent over the medium term. Basic earnings per share are expected to grow faster than revenue over the medium term.



The new structure will go into effect at the start of the new fiscal year on October 1, 2018. Implementation is to be completed by March 31, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX