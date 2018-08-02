

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aqua America Inc. (WTR) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $66.59 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $60.97 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $211.86 million from $203.42 million last year.



Aqua America Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $66.59 Mln. vs. $60.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q2): $211.86 Mln vs. $203.42 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX