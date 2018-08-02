

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Coffee Co. (SBUX) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) announced a strategic 'New Retail' partnership that will enable a Starbucks Experience and transform the coffee industry in China. Collaborating across key businesses within the Alibaba ecosystem, including Ele.me, Hema, Tmall, Taobao and Alipay, Starbucks announced plans to pilot delivery services beginning September 2018, establish 'Starbucks Delivery Kitchens' for delivery order fulfillment and integrate multiple platforms to co-create an unprecedented virtual Starbucks store - an unparalleled and even more personalized online Starbucks Experience for Chinese customers.



Starbucks will pilot delivery this September in 150 stores located in key trade zones in Beijing and Shanghai with plans to accelerate and expand its delivery program to more than 2,000 Starbucks stores across 30 cities by the end of calendar year 2018.



In addition, Starbucks will partner with Hema supermarkets to be the first retail brand to establish dedicated 'Starbucks Delivery Kitchens' within their locations. The 'Starbucks Delivery Kitchens' will utilize Hema's distinct fulfillment and delivery capabilities to complement the delivery of handcrafted Starbucks coffee and tea beverages offered through existing Starbucks stores.



