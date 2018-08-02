sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,53 Euro		-0,28
-0,62 %
WKN: 884437 ISIN: US8552441094 Ticker-Symbol: SRB 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,351
44,707
01.08.
44,43
44,63
01.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR158,27-0,43 %
STARBUCKS CORPORATION44,53-0,62 %