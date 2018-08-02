

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported Thursday that its revenues for the first half of 2018 rose 3.6 percent to 620.2 million euros from 598.4 million euros in the year-ago period.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA increased 1.8 percent from the prior-year period to 51.1 million euros.



The positive development in EBITDA in the first six months of fisal 2018 was accompanied by the anticipated wage increase and staff cuts whose effects were felt particularly during the second quarter of the current financial year.



Consolidated profit for the half year improved 4.1 percent from the prior-year period to 17.6 million euros.



In the first six months, a total of 432,317 patients were treated in the company hospitals, up 2.2 percent from the same period last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Rhoen-Klinkum confirmed its existing guidance for revenues of 1.24 billion euros, within a range of plus or minus 5 per cent are expected.



The company also confirmed its outlook for EBITDA at a much higher level compared with 2017, of between 117.5 million euros and 127.5 million euros - which in addition to other effects is favorably influenced by the agreement on separate accounting at UKGM.



