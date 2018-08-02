

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) reported that profit attributable to Owners of parent for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017 increased to 60.23 billion yen or 131.80 yen per share from 40.66 billion yen or 88.89 yen per share in the prior year period.



Revenue for the period rose to 1.01 trillion yen from 937.38 billion yen last year.



For fiscal year 2018, the company now expects Profit attributable to owners of parent to be $142.00 billion yen or 309.98 yen per basic share, Operating Profit of 204 billion yen, and revenues of 2.14 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX