

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) reported profit before tax of 22.59 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2018, up from 20.42 million pounds in the prior-year period.



Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 16.37 million pounds or 7.29 pence per share from 14.51 million pounds or 6.50 pence per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the period were 8.70 pence, compared to 8.65 pence last year.



First-half revenue increased to 321.1 million pounds from 314.5 million pounds in the prior-year period. Fee income was 289.1 million pounds, up from 281.1 million pounds last year.



A proposed interim dividend of 4.80 pence, the same as last year, will be paid on 12 October 2018 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 14 September 2018.



Looking ahead, RPS Group said that the Group performance in the first half of the year has been steady and the company expects this to continue in the second half of the year.



In addition, RPS Group said that it has appointed Catherine Glickman as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 2 August 2018.



Catherine will also join the Nomination and Remuneration Committees with the intention that she succeed Robert Miller-Bakewell as Chair of the latter when Robert retires from the Board at the Company's next Annual General Meeting.



RPS Group noted that Catherine has extensive senior level executive experience in public companies, most recently as Group HR Director at the FTSE 250 animal genetics Company, Genus Plc. Catherine retired from Genus in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX