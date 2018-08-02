

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $217 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.69 billion from $1.65 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $217 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q4): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.



