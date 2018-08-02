

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $275.81 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $50.35 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $340.58 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $43.14 billion from $38.71 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $340.58 Mln. vs. $317.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.54 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q3): $43.14 Bln vs. $38.71 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX